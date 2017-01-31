AG Healey: Mass. Is Joining Lawsuit Against Trump's Travel Ban

State Attorney General Maura Healey says Massachusetts on Tuesday will join a lawsuit challenging President Trump's controversial executive order that temporarily halts refugees and travel from certain Muslim-majority nations.

The original plaintiffs are two University of Massachusetts Dartmouth professors from Iran who were detained at Boston's Logan Airport on Saturday, even though they are lawful permanent residents of the United States.

On Sunday, Healey was one of 17 Democratic attorneys general who signed a letter vowing to "fight" Trump's order. In a tweet Monday night, Healey called the order "unconstitutional and harmful to [Massachusetts]."

It's the third lawsuit Healey has been a part of against the president.

Late Monday, Trump fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, concluding she has "betrayed the Department of Justice" by refusing to defend his executive order.

Trump has maintained his support for the order, saying in a statement that it is "about terror and keeping our country safe."

Healey is set to announce her office's action at noon on Tuesday. She'll be joined by others, including the presidents of the University of Massachusetts and Boston University.

