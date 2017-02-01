closeDonate

February 01, 2017
By Jamie Bologna and Meghna Chakrabarti
On Sunday, Copley Square was awash with signs protesting the executive order given by Donald Trump to temporarily halt immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
On Sunday, Copley Square was awash with signs protesting the executive order given by Donald Trump to temporarily halt immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

A new State Department memo has surfaced which revoked the visas of visitors from the seven mostly Muslim countries affected by President Trump's executive order on immigration. The memo may explain why travelers with tickets to Logan Airport aren't being allowed to board those flights, despite a Boston court order.

Guests

Shannon Dooling, WBUR reporter. She tweets @sdooling.

Rep. William Keating, congressman representing the 9th district of Massachusetts. He tweets @USRepKeating.

