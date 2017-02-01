A new State Department memo has surfaced which revoked the visas of visitors from the seven mostly Muslim countries affected by President Trump's executive order on immigration. The memo may explain why travelers with tickets to Logan Airport aren't being allowed to board those flights, despite a Boston court order.

Guests

Shannon Dooling, WBUR reporter. She tweets @sdooling.

Rep. William Keating, congressman representing the 9th district of Massachusetts. He tweets @USRepKeating.