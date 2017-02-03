closeDonate

How Far Have We Come With Cancer Research And Treatment?

February 03, 2017
By Virginia Marshall, Carey Goldberg, Meghna Chakrabarti
Cancer patient Terry Meyer reads a book while receiving chemotherapy treatment on June 21, 2006 in San Francisco. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)closemore
Cancer patient Terry Meyer reads a book while receiving chemotherapy treatment on June 21, 2006 in San Francisco. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Today is the final day of WBUR's special series, "This Moment in Cancer". From targeted genetic drugs to immunotherapies, we've been exploring why Boston researchers are feeling a renewed optimism about new research and discoveries that are revolutionizing the way we treat the disease. We've also explored how that optimism is tempered by the stark challenges that cancer patients still face.

Guests

Carey Goldberg, host of WBUR's CommonHealth, which tweets @commonhealth.

Dr. Monica Bertagnolli, Chief of the Division of Surgical Oncology at the Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center, which tweets @BrighamWomens.

