Week In Review: Warren Silenced, Trump's Third Week

This week, during the debate over the confirmation of Senator Jeff Sessions as attorney general, the senate president shut down U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren for quoting from a letter written by Coretta Scott King. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell invoked the infrequently used Rule 19.

Also this week, a federal appeals court in Seattle refused to reinstate President Trump's immigration order. We discuss these issues and more with our analysts.

Guests

Zuri Berry, deputy managing editor for news and multimedia at the Boston Herald and co-host of "NewsFeed" on Boston Herald Radio. He tweets @zuriberry.

John Carroll, professor of communication at Boston University and WBUR senior news analyst. He tweets @johncarroll_bu.