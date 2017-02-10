closeDonate

Week In Review: Warren Silenced, Trump's Third Week

February 10, 2017
By Jamie Bologna and Meghna Chakrabarti
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson speaks at a news conference about a federal appeals court's refusal to reinstate President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Seattle. (Elaine Thompson/AP)
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson speaks at a news conference about a federal appeals court's refusal to reinstate President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Seattle. (Elaine Thompson/AP)

This week, during the debate over the confirmation of Senator Jeff Sessions as attorney general, the senate president shut down U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren for quoting from a letter written by Coretta Scott King. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell invoked the infrequently used Rule 19.

Also this week, a federal appeals court in Seattle refused to reinstate President Trump's immigration order. We discuss these issues and more with our analysts.

Guests

Zuri Berry, deputy managing editor for news and multimedia at the Boston Herald and co-host of "NewsFeed" on Boston Herald Radio. He tweets @zuriberry.

John Carroll, professor of communication at Boston University and WBUR senior news analyst. He tweets @johncarroll_bu.

This story aired on February 10, 2017.

Related:

