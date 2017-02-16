closeDonate

President Trump Addresses Gen. Flynn, Russia During Press Conference

February 16, 2017Updated 02/16/2017 3:06 PM
By Anthony Brooks, Virginia Marshall, Caitlin O'Keefe
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

President Trump gave a no-holds-barred press conference today, in which he attacked the press for peddling "fake news," and said his administration is "running like a fine-tuned machine."

He also addressed questions following the firing of his national security adviser, General Michael Flynn, for failing to describe accurately his contact with the Russian officials at the end of last year.

Trump flatly denied that he or anyone in his administration colluded with the Russians before he entered the White House.

Pressed by AP reporter Julie Pace, Trump said, "Russia is a ruse. I know you have to get up and ask a question, so important. Russia is a ruse. I have nothing to do with Russia. Haven't made a phone call to Russia in years. Don't speak to people in Russia. Not that I wouldn't, I just have no one to speak to."

This story aired on February 16, 2017.

