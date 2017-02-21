closeDonate

Report Seeks Criminal Justice Reform In Massachusetts

February 21, 2017
By Caitlin O'Keefe, Deborah Becker
Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, left, takes questions from members of the media as Mass. Secretary of Administration and Finance Kristen Lepore, right, looks on during a news conference at the Statehouse, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Boston. Baker has filed a $40.5 billion state budget proposal with the Legislature that seeks new controls on Medicaid costs and $179 million in tax changes. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, left, takes questions from members of the media as Mass. Secretary of Administration and Finance Kristen Lepore, right, looks on during a news conference at the Statehouse, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Boston. Baker has filed a $40.5 billion state budget proposal with the Legislature that seeks new controls on Medicaid costs and $179 million in tax changes. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Massachusetts has the second-lowest per-capita incarceration rate in the nation, but more than half of the people leaving houses of correction and state prisons end up back in court at some point.

Reducing that rate of recidivism is the focus of a new report from the Council of State Governments that aims to reform some aspects of the commonwealth's criminal justice system.

Speaking about the report today, Governor Charlie Baker said, "Armed with the findings of this report, we are now better equipped to help more folks who've paid their dues get back on the right track. And by working with our partners in the legislature and the courts, we can continue to improve our criminal justice system going forward."

Guest

Katie Mosehauer, Project Manager for State Initiatives for the Council of State Governments. They tweet @CSGJC.

This story aired on February 21, 2017.

