closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Radio Boston Radio Boston

Support the news

Boston Housing Chief On Proposals To Help Displaced Residents

February 27, 2017
By Alison Bruzek and Meghna Chakrabarti
Share

Last month, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh introduced a package of bills to help residents being evicted and displaced by rising rents.

We mentioned then that the legislative proposals were creative and some, undoubtedly controversial. We wanted to talk more about the bills he's introducing at the state level and where these ideas came from with his Director of Neighborhood Development, Sheila Dillon.

Guest

Sheila Dillon, Chief of Housing and Director of Neighborhood Development for the city of Boston. She tweets @sheilaadillon.

This story aired on February 27, 2017.

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Radio Boston or Explore Audio.