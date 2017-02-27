Boston Housing Chief On Proposals To Help Displaced Residents

Last month, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh introduced a package of bills to help residents being evicted and displaced by rising rents.

We mentioned then that the legislative proposals were creative and some, undoubtedly controversial. We wanted to talk more about the bills he's introducing at the state level and where these ideas came from with his Director of Neighborhood Development, Sheila Dillon.

Guest

Sheila Dillon, Chief of Housing and Director of Neighborhood Development for the city of Boston. She tweets @sheilaadillon.