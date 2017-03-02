closeDonate

Republicans Join Calls Asking AG Jeff Sessions To Recuse Himself From Russia Investigation

March 02, 2017
By Caitlin O'Keefe, Ashley Bailey, Meghna Chakrabarti
Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at the National Association of Attorneys General annual winter meeting on Tuesday in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)
Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at the National Association of Attorneys General annual winter meeting on Tuesday in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)

The Washington Post reported last night that Sessions spoke twice last year with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. But when asked about communication with the Russians at his Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing in January, Sessions said, “I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians.”

Sessions revised that statement this morning, speaking to NBC News. He said, "I have not met with any Russians at any time to discuss any political campaign."

Now, leading Republicans are joining Democrats in calling on Sessions to recuse himself from overseeing an investigation into alleged Russian interference in the presidential campaign. Many have also called on Sessions to explain what his meetings were about.

Guests

Niki Tsongas, congresswoman for the 3rd district of Massachusetts. She tweets @nikiinthehouse.

Nancy Gertner, former Massachusetts federal judge, senior lecturer on law at Harvard Law School and WBUR legal analyst. She tweets @ngertner.

This story aired on March 2, 2017.

