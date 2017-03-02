Republicans Join Calls Asking AG Jeff Sessions To Recuse Himself From Russia Investigation

The Washington Post reported last night that Sessions spoke twice last year with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. But when asked about communication with the Russians at his Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing in January, Sessions said, “I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians.”

Sessions revised that statement this morning, speaking to NBC News. He said, "I have not met with any Russians at any time to discuss any political campaign."

Now, leading Republicans are joining Democrats in calling on Sessions to recuse himself from overseeing an investigation into alleged Russian interference in the presidential campaign. Many have also called on Sessions to explain what his meetings were about.

