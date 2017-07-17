CommonHealth: Why We're Losing To Lyme Disease

Lyme disease reports have more than doubled since 2005 but the disease remains drastically under reported. While over 5,000 case of Lyme are reported in Massachusetts each year, there are probably more than 50,000 case a year.

With ticks in predicted to be in particular abundance this year, CommonHealth explores the issue in a new series, Losing to Lyme.

Guests

Carey Goldberg, host of WBUR's CommonHealth blog, which tweets @commonhealth.

Dr. David Scales, Physician at Cambridge Health Alliance.