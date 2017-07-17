Support the news

CommonHealth: Why We're Losing To Lyme Disease

July 17, 2017
A female, Amblyomma triste from a dorsal view, as it was climbing a blade of grass. (Christopher Paddock/CDC)MoreCloseclosemore
A female, Amblyomma triste from a dorsal view, as it was climbing a blade of grass. (Christopher Paddock/CDC)

Lyme disease reports have more than doubled since 2005 but the disease remains drastically under reported. While over 5,000 case of Lyme are reported in Massachusetts each year, there are probably more than 50,000 case a year.

With ticks in predicted to be in particular abundance this year, CommonHealth explores the issue in a new series, Losing to Lyme.

Guests

Carey Goldberg, host of WBUR's CommonHealth blog, which tweets @commonhealth.

Dr. David Scales, Physician at Cambridge Health Alliance.

This segment airs on July 17, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

