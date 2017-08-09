Author Megan Marshall Talks Her Favorite Books Of The Summer

In this last month of summer, with some beach weekends still ahead of us, we wanted to take a look at the books that you should make the time to read this summer...and who better to ask about favorite books, then some of our favorite authors. We're talking this summer, and into the fall, with our favorite writers, and asking them what books they are excited about — starting with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Megan Marshall.

Megan Marshall, Pulitzer Prize-winning author. Her latest book is Elizabeth Bishop: A Miracle for Breakfast.

Megan Marshall's Book List

The Weight of Ink, by Rachel Kadish

Conundrum, by Jan Morris

Fear City, by Kim Phillips-Fein

The New York School: A Cultural Reckoning, by Dore Ashton