Closing Arguments In 'Top Chef' Trial

Jurors in Boston federal court heard almost three hours of closing arguments today in the extortion trial of four teamsters accused of threatening the production of the reality TV show "Top Chef," which was filmed throughout Greater Boston in 2014.

Testimony ended earlier this week after lawyers for the four union members did not call any witnesses.

Prosecutors say the teamsters showed up at a "Top Chef" filming in Milton and threatened the cast and crew for not hiring union labor. The teamsters say they were exercising their right to protest a non-union production.

Guest

David Boeri, WBUR senior reporter. He tweets @davidboeri.