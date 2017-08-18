City Prepares For Saturday's 'Free Speech' Rally

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, Governor Charlie Baker, and Boston Police Commissioner William Evans gathered at City Hall today to announce their public safety plans for Saturday's controversial "Free Speech" rally on the Common. They urged people to avoid the Common during the hours of the rally and respond with peace.

The permit for the event has several restrictions including banning backpacks, sticks and anything that could be used as a weapon.

Counterprotestors will also be demonstrating on the Common, including those marching from Roxbury.

We get reaction from the Greater Boston community and those participating, and staying away, on Saturday.

Guests

Bruce Gellerman, WBUR reporter. He tweets @audiobruce.

Martha Bebinger, WBUR reporter. She tweets @mbebinger.

Rev. Mariama White-Hammond, minister at the Bethel AME Church in Jamaica Plain. Executive director of Project HIP-HOP. She tweets @mariamawh.

John Medlar, co-organizer of the Boston New Free Speech Movement, which tweets @nfsmofficial.

Monica Cannon, organizer of the group "Resist Supremacy."

Rinaldo Del Gallo, attorney, invited speaker for the "Free Speech" rally. He tweets @delgallo4senate.