Support the news

Sports With Littlefield: Patriot's Julian Edelman To Miss Upcoming Season

August 30, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is taken off the field on a cart during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions Friday in Detroit. (Duane Burleson/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is taken off the field on a cart during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions Friday in Detroit. (Duane Burleson/AP)

The New England Patriots announced this weekend that wide receiver Julian Edelman will miss this entire coming season because of a torn ACL. Edelman suffered the injury on Friday during a pre-season game against the Detroit Lions.

Tom Brady told WEEI that the team there will be a hole on the team without Edelman.

"All the back and the tight ends, we're just going to have to pick up the slack," said Brady. "The production's gotta come from a different place. I know Jules makes a lot of catches for us, and it's gotta be distributed somewhere else."

Guests

Bill Littlefield, host of NPR's Only a Game, which tweets @onlyagamenpr.

This segment airs on August 30, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Radio Boston

Support the news