Sports With Littlefield: Patriot's Julian Edelman To Miss Upcoming Season

The New England Patriots announced this weekend that wide receiver Julian Edelman will miss this entire coming season because of a torn ACL. Edelman suffered the injury on Friday during a pre-season game against the Detroit Lions.

Tom Brady told WEEI that the team there will be a hole on the team without Edelman.

"All the back and the tight ends, we're just going to have to pick up the slack," said Brady. "The production's gotta come from a different place. I know Jules makes a lot of catches for us, and it's gotta be distributed somewhere else."

Bill Littlefield, host of NPR's Only a Game, which tweets @onlyagamenpr.