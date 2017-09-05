What Rescinding DACA Means For Massachusetts

On Tuesday, the Trump administration, through Attorney General Jeff Sessions, announced that they are rescinding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA.

800,000 young people currently in the United States under the program could face deportation next March if Congress doesn't act to pass immigration legislation.

"We are people of compassion, and we are people of law," Sessions said while announcing the decision. "But there is nothing compassionate about the failure to enforce immigration laws.

"Enforcing the law saves lives, protects communities and taxpayers, and prevents human suffering. Failure to enforce the laws in the past has put our nation at risk of crime, violence and terrorism," he continued.

The announcement drew condemnation from virtually every major Massachusetts elected official. Senator Ed Markey called it "heartbreaking" and "just plain evil."

Attorney General Maura Healey promised, "We are going to court to defend DACA and to fight for these dreamers."

Boston mayor Marty Walsh said, "Dreamers are every bit American as I am, as anybody in front of me today is. Or, these dreamers are as American as Jeff Sessions and Donald Trump."

And Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said in a statement, "President Trump made the wrong decision today that could negatively impact our economy and many of the Commonwealth's families."

Guests

Valeria Do Vale, DACA recipient, sophomore in college, and a staff member at the Student Immigrant Movement.

Andrew Arthur, Resident Fellow in Law and Policy for the Center for Immigration Studies.

Eva Millona, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition (MIRA). She tweets @EvaMillona.