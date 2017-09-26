Taxachusetts: Why The Bay State Can't Shake Its Reputation On Revenue

For decades now, an easy way to insult the state of Massachusetts has been to refer to it as Taxachusetts. The insult is a dig at the Bay State's reputation for having one of the highest tax rates in the country.

The Boston Globe's Evan Horowitz says the data doesn't back up the reputation. When it comes to overall taxes, Massachusetts is just about average. Yet the name, and reputation sticks around. He explains why that may be.

Guest

Evan Horowitz, policy writer for The Boston Globe. He tweets @globehorowitz.