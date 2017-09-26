Support the news

Taxachusetts: Why The Bay State Can't Shake Its Reputation On Revenue

September 26, 2017
  • Shawn Bodden, Meghna Chakrabarti
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
In this Jan. 14, 2017, photo, tax forms sit on a desk at the start of the tax season rush, inside the offices of tax preparation firm Infinite Tax Solutions, in Boulder, Colo. Filing taxes early could speed your return and protect your identity. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)MoreCloseclosemore
In this Jan. 14, 2017, photo, tax forms sit on a desk at the start of the tax season rush, inside the offices of tax preparation firm Infinite Tax Solutions, in Boulder, Colo. Filing taxes early could speed your return and protect your identity. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)

For decades now, an easy way to insult the state of Massachusetts has been to refer to it as Taxachusetts. The insult is a dig at the Bay State's reputation for having one of the highest tax rates in the country.

The Boston Globe's Evan Horowitz says the data doesn't back up the reputation. When it comes to overall taxes, Massachusetts is just about average. Yet the name, and reputation sticks around. He explains why that may be.

Guest

Evan Horowitz, policy writer for The Boston Globe. He tweets @globehorowitz.

This segment aired on September 26, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Radio Boston

Support the news