Week In Review: Tax Overhaul And Local Elections

September 29, 2017
President Donald Trump speaks about tax reform at the Farm Bureau Building at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Indianapolis. (Alex Brandon/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
This week, President Trump unveiled his tax overhaul framework. We discuss what it looks like and what it could mean for Massachusetts.

Plus, the local primary election results are in. And we look at if the Patriots will be standing or kneeling during this week's pre-game national anthem.

Guests

Jim Stergios, executive director of the Pioneer Institute. He tweets @jimstergios.

John Carroll, professor of communication at Boston University and senior analyst for WBUR. He tweets @johncarrol_bu.

This segment airs on September 29, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

