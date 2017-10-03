DeMane Davis Talks Directing 'Queen Sugar'

When award winning director Ava DuVernay began work on her television series, "Queen Sugar", which airs on Oprah's OWN network, she made the decision that every single episode would be directed by a female filmmaker. One of those filmmakers is Boston's own DeMane Davis.

Davis' first feature length film, "Black and White and Red All Over" debuted at Sundance in 1997. She would return the next year and take home an award for the screenplay to "Lift", featuring Kerry Washington.

Davis was given high praise from DuVernay for her first episode of "Queen Sugar", and was asked to return to direct another episode.

Guest

DeMane Davis, Boston-based filmmaker. She tweets @demanedavis.