There Is One Clear Way To End Trump’s Immigration Ban: An Act Of Congress

COMMENTARY Last weekend seemed extraordinary. In response to President Trump’s executive order ending admission to the United States for certain citizens from seven countries that have Muslim-majorities, America witnessed the immediate detention of green card holders and Syrian refugees; lawsuits filed by advocacy groups ; and federal courts putting a temporary stop to the order; and thousands of protesters at airports. As an immigration attorney and law professor, I have no doubt that the federal judges who blocked this order got it right. First, there is nothing in the Constitution that requires Congress to treat all people from all countries the same. To the contrary, it is well-accepted that asylum and refugee policy serves our foreign policy interests and can absolutely favor some countries over others. During the Cold War, asylum law embarrassed our enemies by giving refuge to its citizens. Famous defectors—think Mikhail Baryshnikov and Nadia Comaneci from the Soviet Union and Romania, respectively —were celebrated as proof of America’s superiority. Citizens from the Iron Curtain countries and Cuba just had to show up, and they got the benefit of immigration laws that practically showered them with asylum and green cards, a process that was more rigorous for nationals from other countries.

...since 1980, the United States has resettled three million refugees and not a single one has committed an act of terror.

Congress has the right to end all asylum and refugee protections, but as long as those protections exist, the president cannot selectively deny them.