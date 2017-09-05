The Atrocity Of Hopelessness: DACA Repeal Marks A New Low For Trump

Like what you read here? Sign up for our twice-weekly newsletter.

Those of us parents who are sending our kids off to school this week, likely with a giant sigh of relief, might spare a moment or two to consider the cruel irony of the Trump administration’s decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

DACA was initiated in 2012 by President Obama to provide some 800,000 children, brought to the United States as children, the opportunity to seek an education, and gainful employment, without fear of deportation.

To understand the ineptitude and cowardice that Trump has shown on this matter, it’s important to understand the reason DACA exists in the first place.

It exists, in short, because of reactionary policies enacted over the past two decades. Long before candidate Trump started braying about building his big, beautiful wall, Republicans had been pushing to beef up our southern border with an onslaught of border patrol agents, surveillance and fencing.

The result, as documented by Princeton sociologist Doug Massey (the nation’s foremost scholar on immigration policy) was absolutely predictable, though it appears never to have occurred to anyone in the GOP.

Loyola Marymount University student and dreamer Maria Carolina Gomez joins a rally in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program outside the Edward Roybal Federal Building in Los Angeles Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

Rather than risking repeated trips across the border, hundreds of thousands of undocumented workers decided to move to the United States. Often they brought along their wives and children. (Because that’s the kind of depraved people they are — they actually want to live with their wives and children.)

Frankly, you don’t have to be a Princeton professor to see all this. As an inexperienced and sheltered young reporter working in El Paso three decades ago, I had figured it out. Back then, day laborers were allowed to wade across the Rio Grande en masse (I often watched them from my balcony). They worked long hours at jobs, and for wages, Americans wouldn’t accept. Then they returned to their families in Ciudad Juarez. It was the crackdown on the border that convinced them to settle in the U.S.

Tragically, around the same time, the Clinton administration was busy making it much harder for undocumented workers to become legal citizens.

And this left our government with a practical and ethical problem: what to do with the children of these undocumented workers?