close

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

Week In Politics: Trump To Receive Report On Russian Hacking

January 06, 2017
Share
President-elect Donald Trump listens to a question as he speaks to reporters at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Fla., on Dec. 28, 2016. (Evan Vucci/AP)closemore
President-elect Donald Trump listens to a question as he speaks to reporters at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Fla., on Dec. 28, 2016. (Evan Vucci/AP)

President-elect Donald Trump will meet with the heads of U.S. intelligence agencies Friday, to be briefed on their conclusion that Russian hackers interfered with the presidential election.

Journalists April Ryan (@AprilDRyan) of American Urban Radio Networks and the Washington Post's Rebecca Sinderbrand (@sinderbrand) join Here & Now's Robin Young and Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss the latest on the politics of Russian hacking, Trump's tweets and the Republican push to repeal Obamacare.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.