Week In Politics: Trump To Receive Report On Russian Hacking

President-elect Donald Trump will meet with the heads of U.S. intelligence agencies Friday, to be briefed on their conclusion that Russian hackers interfered with the presidential election.

Journalists April Ryan (@AprilDRyan) of American Urban Radio Networks and the Washington Post's Rebecca Sinderbrand (@sinderbrand) join Here & Now's Robin Young and Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss the latest on the politics of Russian hacking, Trump's tweets and the Republican push to repeal Obamacare.