Yahoo announced Monday it will change its name to Altaba and trim its board, including Chief Executive Marissa Mayer, if its $4.8 billion sale to Verizon goes through.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Jason Del Rey (@DelRey), senior editor of commerce for Recode, about the announcement, and they also check in on the state of Alibaba a day after its executive chairman Jack Ma met with President-elect Donald Trump.