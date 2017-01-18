close

Senators Grill Trump's Pick For Education Secretary

January 18, 2017
Betsy DeVos, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to be the next secretary of education, testifies during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Capitol Hill on Jan. 17, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)closemore
President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Education, billionaire Republican donor Betsy DeVos, went before the Senate committee in charge of education Tuesday, provoking partisan criticism from a wide array of Senators who questioned DeVos's support for charter schools and private school voucher programs.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson highlights key moments from the three-hour hearing, which included a far-reaching debate over the future of public education.

