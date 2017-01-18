Senators Grill Trump's Pick For Education Secretary

Support the news
President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Education, billionaire Republican donor Betsy DeVos, went before the Senate committee in charge of education Tuesday, provoking partisan criticism from a wide array of Senators who questioned DeVos's support for charter schools and private school voucher programs.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson highlights key moments from the three-hour hearing, which included a far-reaching debate over the future of public education.
