Companies Promise New U.S. Jobs — Would They Have Done It Without Trump?

Bayer is one of the companies this week promising to add more jobs to the U.S. After a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump's transition team, the German chemical company said it will add several thousand high-tech positions in the U.S.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Maggie Lake (@MaggieLake), host of "CNNMoney with Maggie Lake," about the promises by many companies — from Bayer to Wal-Mart — to add U.S. jobs, and whether they were planning to add the jobs regardless of pressure from Trump.