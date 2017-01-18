close

Companies Promise New U.S. Jobs — Would They Have Done It Without Trump?

January 18, 2017
Shoppers wait in line to pay for their purchases at a Walmart store in Los Angeles, Calif. on Nov. 24, 2009. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)
Shoppers wait in line to pay for their purchases at a Walmart store in Los Angeles, Calif. on Nov. 24, 2009. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

Bayer is one of the companies this week promising to add more jobs to the U.S. After a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump's transition team, the German chemical company said it will add several thousand high-tech positions in the U.S.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Maggie Lake (@MaggieLake), host of "CNNMoney with Maggie Lake," about the promises by many companies — from Bayer to Wal-Mart — to add U.S. jobs, and whether they were planning to add the jobs regardless of pressure from Trump.

