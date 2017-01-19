Trump Cabinet Nominees Face Questions On Trade, Russia And Climate Change

As hearings continue Thursday on Capitol Hill for President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks, senators are still debating what they heard from three high-profile nominees Wednesday: billionaire investor Wilbur Ross for commerce secretary, South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley for U.N. ambassador and Scott Pruitt to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

Steven Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs partner and hedge fund investor, took questions Thursday about how he would govern as treasury secretary.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson takes a look at some highlights from the Senate confirmation hearings of Ross, Haley, Pruitt and Mnuchin.