Trump Cabinet Nominees Face Questions On Trade, Russia And Climate Change

January 19, 2017
UN Ambassador-designate Gov. Nikki Haley testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. (Evan Vucci/AP)
UN Ambassador-designate Gov. Nikki Haley testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. (Evan Vucci/AP)

As hearings continue Thursday on Capitol Hill for President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks, senators are still debating what they heard from three high-profile nominees Wednesday: billionaire investor Wilbur Ross for commerce secretary, South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley for U.N. ambassador and Scott Pruitt to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

Steven Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs partner and hedge fund investor, took questions Thursday about how he would govern as treasury secretary.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson takes a look at some highlights from the Senate confirmation hearings of Ross, Haley, Pruitt and Mnuchin.

