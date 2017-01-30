Amid Corruption Probe, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Curries Favor With Trump

Israel is attempting to solidify its longstanding role as a key U.S. ally. President Trump has praised Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and over the weekend Netanyahu returned the favor:

Meanwhile Netanyahu is fending off two corruption investigations, which he has described as a "witch hunt."

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson checks in with Neri Zilber (@NeriZilber), a journalist and adjunct fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy in Tel Aviv, about how Israelis and Palestinians are reacting to Trump's first 10 days in office.