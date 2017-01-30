closeDonate

Amid Corruption Probe, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Curries Favor With Trump

January 30, 2017
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (center) chairs the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem on Dec. 11, 2016. (Abir Sultan/AFP/Getty Images)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (center) chairs the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem on Dec. 11, 2016. (Abir Sultan/AFP/Getty Images)

Israel is attempting to solidify its longstanding role as a key U.S. ally. President Trump has praised Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and over the weekend Netanyahu returned the favor:

Meanwhile Netanyahu is fending off two corruption investigations, which he has described as a "witch hunt."

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson checks in with Neri Zilber (@NeriZilber), a journalist and adjunct fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy in Tel Aviv, about how Israelis and Palestinians are reacting to Trump's first 10 days in office.

