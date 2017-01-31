closeDonate

Republican EPA Chief Speaks Out On Looming Environmental Cuts

January 31, 2017
Christine Todd Whitman in Miami in November 2015. (Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Eisenhower Fellowships)closemore
The Environmental Protection Agency is bracing for major changes under the Trump administration. During the campaign, Trump said he wanted to eliminate the EPA entirely. He later backed off that proposal.

His nominee to lead the agency, Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, was part of a coalition of state attorneys general suing to stop the agency’s Clean Power Plan, one of the key parts of former President Obama's strategy to combat climate change.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks about the transition with Christine Todd Whitman (@govctw), former governor of New Jersey and administrator of the EPA from 2001 to 2003 under president George W. Bush.

