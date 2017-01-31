Trump Cabinet Nominees Set To Advance

Support the news
A number of President Trump's picks for cabinet nominees are set to advance on Tuesday toward confirmation, including Rep. Tom Price for secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services and Steve Mnuchin for treasury secretary.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with NPR's Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) about the confirmation processes, Trump's firing of acting Attorney General Sally Yates and the latest fallout from the president's immigration order.
