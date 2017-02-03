From Banking To Mining, Trump Rolls Back Obama-Era Regulations

President Trump signed an executive action on Friday to dismantle parts of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial regulations put in place to prevent another financial crisis. Another roll-back targets a rule that requires financial advisers who oversee more $3 trillion in assets to act in the best interest of their clients. On Thursday, the Senate voted to repeal a rule preventing coal companies from dumping mining waste into streams.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Bloomberg's Mike Regan (@Reganonymous) about the reversals and what they mean for banking and business.