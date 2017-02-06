closeDonate

Opioids Take Heavy Toll On New Hampshire Hospital

February 06, 2017Updated 02/06/2017 10:38 AM
By Jack Rodolico, New Hampshire Public Radio
Dr. William Goodman, Chief Medical Officer, stands in Catholic Medical Center's Emergency Department, where 1,033 patients addicted to opioids were seen in 2016. (Jack Rodlico/NHPR)closemore
With the opioid epidemic gripping the country, hospitals have been inundated with patients suffering from addiction. And not all those patients land in a hospital because of an overdose. They’re being treated everywhere, from the nursery to the operating room.

Jack Rodolico (@JackRodolico) from Here & Now contributor New Hampshire Public Radio reports on how the drug crisis is reshaping one hospital in the Granite State.

This story aired on February 6, 2017.

