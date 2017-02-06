Opioids Take Heavy Toll On New Hampshire Hospital

Support the news
With the opioid epidemic gripping the country, hospitals have been inundated with patients suffering from addiction. And not all those patients land in a hospital because of an overdose. They’re being treated everywhere, from the nursery to the operating room.
Jack Rodolico (@JackRodolico) from Here & Now contributor New Hampshire Public Radio reports on how the drug crisis is reshaping one hospital in the Granite State.
This story aired on February 6, 2017.
