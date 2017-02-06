closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

Investors, Banks Cheer Trump's Attack On Financial Reform

February 06, 2017
Share

Today is the first full day of trading after President Trump directed the U.S. Treasury to review the 2010 financial reform bill known as Dodd-Frank, and big banks like J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. are up.

On Friday Trump called Dodd-Frank "a disaster" and vowed to cut "a lot" of the regulations put in place after the 2008 financial crisis. One of those was a pending rule expanding something known as the "fiduciary standard," which required retirement advisers to put the interests of their clients first.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson takes a look at Trump's assault on financial regulations with CBS News's Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off."

This story aired on February 6, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.