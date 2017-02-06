Investors, Banks Cheer Trump's Attack On Financial Reform

Support the news
Today is the first full day of trading after President Trump directed the U.S. Treasury to review the 2010 financial reform bill known as Dodd-Frank, and big banks like J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. are up.
On Friday Trump called Dodd-Frank "a disaster" and vowed to cut "a lot" of the regulations put in place after the 2008 financial crisis. One of those was a pending rule expanding something known as the "fiduciary standard," which required retirement advisers to put the interests of their clients first.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson takes a look at Trump's assault on financial regulations with CBS News's Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off."
This story aired on February 6, 2017.
