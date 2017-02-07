closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

Grass-Roots Organizers Channel Trump Protests Into Progressive Tea Party

February 07, 2017Updated 02/07/2017 12:05 PM
Share
Demonstrators gather near The White House to protest President Donald Trump's travel ban on seven Muslim countries on Jan. 29, 2017 in Washington. (Zach Gibson/Getty Images)closemore
Demonstrators gather near The White House to protest President Donald Trump's travel ban on seven Muslim countries on Jan. 29, 2017 in Washington. (Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

Demonstrations against President Trump's executive order restricting travel to the U.S. from seven predominantly Muslim countries came together in a matter of hours, with no discernible leader or single organizer.

Instead members of a self-professed "resistance" are organizing themselves online. Many of them are using a document that emerged in December called "Indivisible: A Practical Guide for Resisting the Trump Agenda."

That guide has been shared and downloaded more than a million times and is now the basis for a volunteer-led political organization called the Indivisible Project (@IndivisibleTeam). Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with one of its authors, Ezra Levin (@ezralevin).

This story aired on February 7, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.