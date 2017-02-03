closeDonate

Week In Politics: Trump Administration Wraps Up Week Two

February 03, 2017
President Donald Trump attends a meeting with Senate and House legislators, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on Feb. 2, 2017 in Washington. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)closemore
President Donald Trump attends a meeting with Senate and House legislators, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on Feb. 2, 2017 in Washington. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The work week started with worldwide protests and chaos at airports over President Trump's executive order temporarily suspending the refugee program and banning travel into the U.S. from some Muslim-majority countries.

It comes to a close with questions about Trump's tough phone calls with world leaders, and statements made by his adviser Kellyanne Conway about a terrorist "massacre" in Bowling Green, Kentucky, that never happened. There's also a new Supreme Court nominee.

Maria Elena Salinas (@MariaESalinas) of Univision and NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) join Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Robin Young to review week two in the Trump administration.

