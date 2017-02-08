How Democrats Plan To Turn Trump Resistance Into Votes

Support the news
With President Trump in the White House and Republicans in control of Congress, Democrats have limited power in Washington. The party is looking to harness the anti-Trump protest movement and turn it into votes for Democrats in 2018 and for the presidential election in 2020.
Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with Democratic strategist Guy Cecil (@guycecil), chairman of the super PAC Priorities USA, about those plans.
This story aired on February 8, 2017.
Support the news
More Here & Now or Explore Audio.