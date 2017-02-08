closeDonate

How Democrats Plan To Turn Trump Resistance Into Votes

February 08, 2017
People make their way onto the National Archives Metro elevators during the Women's March on Washington Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (Zach Gibson/AFP/Getty Images)
People make their way onto the National Archives Metro elevators during the Women's March on Washington Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (Zach Gibson/AFP/Getty Images)

With President Trump in the White House and Republicans in control of Congress, Democrats have limited power in Washington. The party is looking to harness the anti-Trump protest movement and turn it into votes for Democrats in 2018 and for the presidential election in 2020.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with Democratic strategist Guy Cecil (@guycecil), chairman of the super PAC Priorities USA, about those plans.

This story aired on February 8, 2017.

