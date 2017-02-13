New Cleveland Police Training Accounts For Addiction, Mental Illness In Arrests

Tanisha Anderson was 37 years old, suffering from mental illness, when she died in an encounter with Cleveland police in 2014. Her family recently settled a $2.25 million lawsuit against the city.

Anderson’s death sparked a court-ordered agreement to reform Cleveland’s police department, which the U.S. Justice Department said showed a pattern of using excessive force on people with mental illness. Now, Cleveland police, in cooperation with the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Cuyahoga County, are unveiling a new set of guidelines and training on how law enforcement treats suspects with mental illness and addiction.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Bill Denihan, the board's CEO, about the new training and policies.