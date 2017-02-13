closeDonate

New Cleveland Police Training Accounts For Addiction, Mental Illness In Arrests

February 13, 2017
A Cleveland police officer. (Ricky Rhodes/Getty Images)
A Cleveland police officer. (Ricky Rhodes/Getty Images)

Tanisha Anderson was 37 years old, suffering from mental illness, when she died in an encounter with Cleveland police in 2014. Her family recently settled a $2.25 million lawsuit against the city.

Anderson’s death sparked a court-ordered agreement to reform Cleveland’s police department, which the U.S. Justice Department said showed a pattern of using excessive force on people with mental illness. Now, Cleveland police, in cooperation with the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Cuyahoga County, are unveiling a new set of guidelines and training on how law enforcement treats suspects with mental illness and addiction.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Bill Denihan, the board's CEO, about the new training and policies.

This story aired on February 13, 2017.

