Former U.S. Ambassador To Israel On Netanyahu's First White House Meeting With Trump08:33

February 14, 2017
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (center) chairs the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem on Dec. 11, 2016. (Abir Sultan/AFP/Getty Images)closemore
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in Washington on Tuesday, ahead of his first White House meeting with President Trump on Wednesday. The Obama administration ended on frosty terms with Netanyahu, allowing the U.N. Security Council to vote to condemn Israeli settlement construction. That prompted then President-elect Trump to tweet his criticism — "things will be different" after Jan. 20.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Daniel Kurtzer, who was U.S. ambassador to Israel during the George W. Bush administration, about what to expect from Netanyahu's visit. Kurtzer has also been critical of Trump's pick for U.S. ambassador to Israel.

This story aired on February 14, 2017.

