What Is Russia Doing In Afghanistan?

The Soviet Union fought a bloody and disastrous war in Afghanistan in the 1980s.

Despite this, Russia is still active in the region today. In fact, Sen. John McCain said last week that Russia is propping up the Taliban to undermine U.S. efforts in Afghanistan.

Andrew Weiss (@andrewsweiss), vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and an expert on Russia and Eurasia.