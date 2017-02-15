closeDonate

What Is Russia Doing In Afghanistan?

February 15, 2017
Afghan National security forces gather around a Russian aircraft at International Kabul Airport. (Rahmat Gul/AP)closemore
The Soviet Union fought a bloody and disastrous war in Afghanistan in the 1980s.

Despite this, Russia is still active in the region today. In fact, Sen. John McCain said last week that Russia is propping up the Taliban to undermine U.S. efforts in Afghanistan.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Andrew Weiss (@andrewsweiss), vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and an expert on Russia and Eurasia.

This story aired on February 15, 2017.

