Former Senate Candidate Launches Group To Fight Voter Suppression

Jason Kander, who waged an unsuccessful challenge against GOP incumbent Sen. Roy Blunt in Missouri last year, has started Let America Vote — an organization devoted to stopping efforts to make it harder to vote.
Kander (@jasonkander), who is also former secretary of state in Missouri and an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to talk about the organization and its goals.
This story aired on February 16, 2017.
