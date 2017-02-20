Report: Trump Associates Negotiate Peace Plan For Ukraine

Support the news
New York Times reporter Scott Shane (@ScottShaneNYT) joins Here & Now's Eric Westervelt to discuss the front-page story that Shane co-wrote, about how President Trump's personal lawyer and a Russian-American business associate negotiated a peace plan for Russia and Ukraine that they hoped would end U.S. sanctions against Russia.
The deal comes amid several investigations of Trump's pre-election links to Russia.
This story aired on February 20, 2017.
Support the news
More Here & Now or Explore Audio.