What Did Michael Flynn Discuss With Russia, And Did He Break The Law?

February 17, 2017
In this Feb. 12, 2017, photo, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn boards Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., as he return to Washington with President Donald Trump. (Susan Walsh/AP)closemore
President Trump is still looking for a new national security adviser to replace Michael Flynn, who resigned this week.

Trump reportedly offered the job to Vice Admiral Robert Harward, who turned it down. At his press conference Thursday, Trump said he asked for Flynn's resignation because he misled Vice President Mike Pence, not because of the conversations he had with the Russian ambassador during the transition.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre (@gregmyre1) about what is known about Flynn's conversations with the Russian ambassador, and whether there's any potential that laws were broken.

This story aired on February 17, 2017.

+Join the discussion
