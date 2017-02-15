closeDonate

Senators Probe Russian Election Hacks Amid Furor Over Flynn

February 15, 2017
Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin from Illinois is calling for an investigation of Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser to President Trump who resigned Monday amid reports that he discussed sanctions with Russia's ambassador before the president took office.

Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of senators pledged Tuesday to further investigate Russia's involvement in the 2016 election. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Greg Miller (@gregpmiller), national security correspondent for The Washington Post.

This story aired on February 15, 2017.

