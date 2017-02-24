closeDonate

Festival Highlights Mexico's Cultural Contributions To The U.S.

February 24, 2017
By Armando Trull, WAMU
A screening of the iconic Mexican film "Redes" at the Music Unwound Festival, accompanied by the El Paso Symphony Orchestra, which performed the score live. (Armando Trull/WAMU)closemore
The National Endowment for the Humanities's "Music Unwound" festival wrapped up a series of concerts and lectures in and around El Paso, Texas, earlier this week.

The program highlights the cultural contributions Mexico has made to the United States. The event's theme — as well as its location, less than a mile from the U.S. border with Mexico — is significant at a time of heightened tension between the two nations.

Armando Trull (@trulldc) from Here & Now contributor WAMU was at the festival and has this report.

This story aired on February 24, 2017.

