How A Border Wall Could Stop Mexicans From Leaving The U.S.

March 01, 2017
Multiple layers of steel walls, fences, razor wire and other barricades are viewed from the United States side of the of the U.S.-Mexico border on Jan. 26, 2017 in San Ysidro, Calif. (David McNew/AFP/Getty Images)closemore
Multiple layers of steel walls, fences, razor wire and other barricades are viewed from the United States side of the of the U.S.-Mexico border on Jan. 26, 2017 in San Ysidro, Calif. (David McNew/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump on Tuesday night vowed to start his proposed wall along the U.S.- Mexico border "ahead of schedule," saying that it would be an "effective weapon against drugs and crime."

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) speaks with Stanford professor Ana Raquel Minian, who says more Mexicans have been leaving the U.S. in recent years than coming in. She believes the wall could have the unintended consequence of discouraging more from leaving.

This story aired on March 1, 2017.

