Trade Deficit Hits Nearly 5-Year High

The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that the U.S. trade deficit has hit a nearly five-year high of $48.5 billion. Before the election, President Trump campaigned on a promise to reduce the trade deficit and rely less on imports.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Jason Bellini (@jasonbellini) of the Wall Street Journal about why the deficit has increased and what it means for the economy.
This story aired on March 7, 2017.
