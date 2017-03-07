After Weeks Of Controversy, How Strong Is Uber?

Uber's problems seem to keep coming.

Since late January, the ride-hailing company has faced a major boycott, lawsuit, the exposure of an alleged secret program used to avoid authorities and several claims of sexual harassment. The company, valued at $70 billion, is trying to address the issues, but its dominance may be threatened.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Johana Bhuiyan (@JMBooyah), senior editor of transportation for Recode, about Uber's strength and controversies.