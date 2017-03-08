closeDonate

Texas Border Landowners Holding Out Against The Wall

March 08, 2017
By Michael Corey, Reveal
A truck drives near the Mexico-US border fence, on the Mexican side, separating the towns of Anapra, Mexico and Sunland Park, New Mexico, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. U.S. President Donald Trump will direct the Homeland Security Department to start building a wall at the Mexican border. (AP Photo/Christian Torres)
A truck drives near the Mexico-US border fence, on the Mexican side, separating the towns of Anapra, Mexico and Sunland Park, New Mexico, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. U.S. President Donald Trump will direct the Homeland Security Department to start building a wall at the Mexican border. (AP Photo/Christian Torres)

The bidding process to design and construct a wall along the length of the U.S.-Mexico border is expected to begin soon. The government wants a 30-foot barrier made of precast concrete that is resistant to tampering and climbing.

The public radio show Reveal has mapped the entire 2,000-mile border and found that about 650 miles already have some sort of barrier in place, including about 55 miles of fencing throughout the Rio Grande Valley in Southeast Texas.

But there’s one part of that Valley where there is no fence, and the reason why could stop Trump’s ambitious plan. Reveal’s Michael Corey reports.

This story aired on March 8, 2017.

