Renewed Calls For CFPB Director To Be Fired
There have been more calls for the Trump administration to fire Richard Cordray, head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Among Corday's critics is former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, who spoke on NBC's "Meet The Press" on Sunday.
NPR's Chris Arnold (@Chris_ArnoldNPR) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to talk about the CFPB's mission and why some Republicans see Cordray as a threat.
This segment airs on August 1, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
