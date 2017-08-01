Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Renewed Calls For CFPB Director To Be Fired

August 01, 2017
Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Richard Cordray, delivers remarks during a public meeting of the Financial Literacy and Education Commission at the United States Treasury on June 29, 2016 in Washington. (Pete Marovich/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
There have been more calls for the Trump administration to fire Richard Cordray, head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Among Corday's critics is former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, who spoke on NBC's "Meet The Press" on Sunday.

NPR's Chris Arnold (@Chris_ArnoldNPR) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to talk about the CFPB's mission and why some Republicans see Cordray as a threat.

This segment airs on August 1, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

