Renewed Calls For CFPB Director To Be Fired

There have been more calls for the Trump administration to fire Richard Cordray, head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Among Corday's critics is former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, who spoke on NBC's "Meet The Press" on Sunday.

