One Dodd-Frank Architect Explains Why He Fears Its Dismantling

President Trump has promised to dismantle the Dodd-Frank Act that Congress passed in 2010 to regulate Wall Street in the wake of the financial crisis. Trump says the law makes it too hard for businesses to borrow.

Michael Barr, an assistant treasury secretary in the Obama administration, disagrees. He tells Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson that Dodd-Frank created important consumer regulations, and that taking those regulations apart could lead to another financial disaster.