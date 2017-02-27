closeDonate

One Dodd-Frank Architect Explains Why He Fears Its Dismantling

February 27, 2017
The sun rises over the New York Stock Exchange before the opening of trading in 2010 in New York. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)closemore
President Trump has promised to dismantle the Dodd-Frank Act that Congress passed in 2010 to regulate Wall Street in the wake of the financial crisis. Trump says the law makes it too hard for businesses to borrow.

Michael Barr, an assistant treasury secretary in the Obama administration, disagrees. He tells Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson that Dodd-Frank created important consumer regulations, and that taking those regulations apart could lead to another financial disaster.

This story aired on February 27, 2017.

