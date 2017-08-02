Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

'We Have To Change The Culture': Acting Head Of DEA On Fighting The Opioid Epidemic

August 02, 2017 Updated August 02, 2017 12:15 PM
Acting Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) administrator Chuck Rosenberg speaks about fentanyl at the headquarters of the Drug Enforcement Agency June 6, 2017 in Arlington, Va. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump's Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis issued a preliminary report this week calling on the president to declare a state of emergency over the opioid crisis. The report says that "with approximately 142 Americans dying every day, America is enduring a death toll equal to Sept. 11 every three weeks."

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Chuck Rosenberg, acting administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration (@DEAHQ), about how his agency is approaching the opioid epidemic.

This segment airs on August 2, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

