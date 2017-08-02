Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Trump Says Sen. Murkowski Let Her Home State Down, But Alaskans Disagree

August 02, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) walks to the U.S. Capitol before all-night voting July 27, 2017 in Washington. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) walks to the U.S. Capitol before all-night voting July 27, 2017 in Washington. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Sen. Lisa Murkowski defied the Republican leadership and President Trump last week in voting against the GOP health care bill. Trump called her out on Twitter, saying she had let down the country and Alaska.

But columnist Michael Carey of the Alaska Dispatch News tells Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson that the vote has played well in her home state.

This segment airs on August 2, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news