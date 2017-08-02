Here & Now
Trump Says Sen. Murkowski Let Her Home State Down, But Alaskans Disagree
Sen. Lisa Murkowski defied the Republican leadership and President Trump last week in voting against the GOP health care bill. Trump called her out on Twitter, saying she had let down the country and Alaska.
But columnist Michael Carey of the Alaska Dispatch News tells Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson that the vote has played well in her home state.
This segment airs on August 2, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
