Tree Climbing Championship Takes Competitors To New Heights

August 02, 2017
  • Carmel Delshad, WAMU
An oak tree at the U.S. National Arboretum set up for a “fun climb” — it’s smaller than the trees used in the competitive climbs. (Carmel Delshad/WAMU)MoreCloseclosemore
Arborists make their living caring for trees. But for some, tree climbing is more than a vocation.

Carmel Delshad (@cdelshad) of Here & Now contributor WAMU attended the International Tree Climbing Championship in Washington, D.C., over the weekend and discovered climbing trees can take skill, strength and a passion for nature.

The winners of this year's championship are two returning champs, both from New Zealand: James Kilpatrick is the men's champion, and Chrissy Spence is the women's champion.

This segment airs on August 2, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

